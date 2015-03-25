New Deal Between RCS Sport & Shimano

RCS Sport and Shimano Italy are proud to announce a three-year partnership for neutral support at a host of UCI WorldTour races, including the Giro d’Italia.Shimano Italy’s neutral support provision exists to ensure riders can continue to successfully complete their event in the face of mechanical issues. Much like Shimano’s neutral support provision in Spain and the Benelux countries, mechanics in cars or on motorbikes will provide support on the road, while mechanics at neutral support zones at selected points along the route will provide help and assistance to riders.From 2018 Shimano Italy will provide neutral support at the Giro d’Italia, which will start in Israel on 4 May and finish three weeks later on 27 May.

From left: Paolo Bellino and Eduardo Roldan

Paolo Bellino, General Manager at RCS Sport said: “We are very pleased to have signed terms with Shimano, bringing the return of an historic partner. Their experience and professionalism, acquired through supporting many hundreds of bike races, means that they know exactly what’s needed to keep the race on track and the excitement levels high, ensuring racers can continue safely and fans can enjoy the wonderful spectacle that RCS Sport events provide.”?



Eduardo Roldan, Managing Director of Shimano Italy said: “Our goal for neutral service is to be a valuable event partner, bringing real added-value to all racers. We want to ensure everyone can race in safety so we are committed to making sure riders receive support to get their bikes operating as safely and as efficiently as possible. To achieve this we invite all riders and racers to call in at our event workshops or mobile support teams to ask for support.”

















