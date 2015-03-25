New Contracts For Team Sunweb Duo

Team Sunweb are pleased to announce that Roy Curvers (NED) and Chad Haga (USA) have extended their contracts with the team. Curvers signs for an additional season following which he will join the team's coaching staff and Haga extends for two years until the end of 2019.



Joining Team Sunweb in 2008, Curvers belongs to the team's very core. Over the years he has evolved into a road captain's role, with his extensive knowledge of both the sport and of Team Sunweb's way of working resulting in Curvers playing a crucial part in many of the team's successes. An experienced rider, Curvers has completed seven Grand Tours and has been a part of the lead-out train that helped propel Team Sunweb to 16 Grand Tour stage victories. He was also road captain during the team's two monumental victories at Milano-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix. Throughout his ten years wearing the team's colours he has become one of the culture-carriers in the team; developing his tactical cycling knowledge and Team Sunweb's team philosophy and working with young up-and-coming talents; skills that will be valuable after making the step to the team's coaching staff.



Since joining the team in 2014, 29-year-old Haga has been an important support rider in Team Sunweb's growth. After making the step up to WorldTour level with the team, he has been part of the squad that sealed four stage victories at the Vuelta a España, five at the Giro d'Italia as well as part of the GC-winning team earlier this year. Alongside Curvers, Haga was also part of Team Sunweb's winning line-up at Milano-Sanremo in 2015. Offering reliable support in the mountains and on the flat, Haga is also a talented time trialist, and has taken numerous strong top tens during his time with the team, most recently 5th at the Critérium du Dauphiné's race against the clock.



Curvers explained: "This team has grown into one of the best in the world and all of the leaps that we have made as a team have challenged me to develop as a rider and keep me motivated. After being with the team for 10 years, it feels like family to me so I never considered the possibility of leaving as an option. A rider of my age has to start thinking about his future after cycling, and I'm happy that the team has the trust in me and has given me the opportunity to continue to develop after my career on the bike is over. This security gives me peace of mind and makes it easy to fully focus on cycling and to continue to be an important part of the team out on the road during the last part of my career."



Haga said: "I'm really happy to extend with the team. After being with the team for four years I feel really comfortable with my role here and am continuously challenged. I'm really happy supporting our GC guys like Tom and Wilco and hope to continue to build on the successes that we have achieved together. This season was the best year so far and I hope that our progression as a team will continue in the coming years. I look forward to seeing what the future holds and how we continue to succeed together."



Team Sunweb head coach Rudi Kemna (NED) said: "Roy has already been one of our road captains for a number of years and as one of our core riders, he passes much of his experience onto our younger talents helping them to further develop. He is an important part of our classics team and a strong lead-out rider who can make quick, effective tactical decisions when it's needed during a race. His knowledge and understanding of how the team operates means that he is already considered an extension of our coaching staff on the bike, so he will be a great addition when it is time for him to step off the bike.



"Chad is an important link to our general classification team and over the years has developed into a rider that plays a crucial support role when the team are racing towards these goals. His strength in the time trials as well as in the mountains provide added value to the team and it's great that we can continue to benefit from his strengths for the coming two seasons as we look to build on our GC capabilities."













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

