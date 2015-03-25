New CEO For SweetSpot

Leading sports event management and marketing company, SweetSpot Group, organisers of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain and OVO Energy Women's Tour, are delighted to announce the appointment of Heath Harvey as CEO in 2018.



Hugh Roberts, executive Chairman of SweetSpot Group, commented, "Heath has a 22-year track record in the sports and leisure industry with a reputation for the effective operation and sales and marketing of events, sports destinations and leisure properties across golf, stadia and most recently in rugby, as CEO of Saracens since 2015.



"We are delighted to have Heath join our business to bring a new commercial edge to our operations that will increase the value of our events for our partners and stakeholders, while also improving the experience for our legion of fans and spectators across the UK and around the world.



"This appointment comes at a time when SweetSpot Group is working on a number of exciting new projects to sit alongside our current portfolio of major events to which Heath will bring a fresh approach and his wealth of experience.”



Prior to Saracens, Heath reported to the Wembley Stadium board as the Director responsible for the management of The Football Association's second largest income stream of in excess of £50-million of annual hospitality revenues.



Commenting on his appointment, Heath Harvey said "Cycling is an exciting growth sport right now and SweetSpot Group are well positioned within it. I relish the chance to put my experience into growing the business, developing unique cycling properties and events and realising new untapped opportunities for SweetSpot Group as the sport continues to grow.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

