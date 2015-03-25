New Cannondale Deal For Nate Brown

Slipstream Sports is proud to announce the two-year contract extension of Nate Brown. The 26-year-old showed considerable improvements during the 2017 season, which earned him his first Tour de France call-up. In July, Brown not only supported Rigoberto Uran to second place but also spent two days atop the Tour's mountains classification.

“This has been my best season yet,” said Brown. “I have a lot I am proud of, but I think my proudest moment was wearing the polka dot jersey in the Tour de France. It was always a dream to race the Tour, and wearing the polka dot jersey was beyond anything I could have imagined.”

“Nate’s performances this season have given him confidence and furthered his ambitions,” said Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters. “Nate has always been talented and hard-working. This year, I think he’s come to see what he's truly capable of, which makes him capable of even more. We know what he can do and now so does he.”

Brown called the decision to stay with Slipstream Sports “an easy one” in large part due to the support he’s received from his teammates, staff and management during his three-year tenure with the American-registered squad.

“The moment JV came to me with another contract, I knew it was the right choice to stay,” said Brown. “This team is a family to me. They have always had my back and given me great opportunities. I can’t wait to keep developing with them for another two years. I feel like I have a lot more I can give the team.”

“I want to keep improving,” said Brown. “Every year I have gotten a little better. I don’t think I’ve reached my full potential yet.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

