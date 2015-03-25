New Cannondale COntract For Simon Clarke

Slipstream Sports is proud to confirm the contract renewal of road captain Simon Clarke. The Australian has been a key player in the team’s biggest successes during his sophomore season in #GreenArgyle. Most notably, Clarke served as road captain at the 2017 Tour de France, where Rigobero Uran finished second overall, and at the 2017 Vuelta a España where Mike Woods managed seventh overall and Davide Villella won the mountains classification.

“I re-signed with this team because I’ve really found my niche here in Slipstream,” said Clarke. “I think it’s really important to find your spot in a WorldTour team, and knowing that I’ve carved out a place for myself here, there was always motivation to stay.”

Clarke’s newly inked deal spans the next three seasons, through 2020.

“With a great new sponsor in EF Education First coming in and offering a long-term commitment to Slipstream, I really wanted to lock-in a longer contract that showed my dedication to the team and its vision for the future alongside my own,” said Clarke. “A longer-term agreement allows me to put a real effort into helping the younger guys that are coming into this team next year.”



"Simon is tactically astute with a well-developed ability to share his experience and knowledge with his teammates," said Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters. "This makes him a very valuable member of this team. I’m happy we could secure his services for another three years, and I expect Simon to continue to play a part in our most important results.”

The 31-year-old has won four professional races, including stage four of the 2012 Vuelta a España. He won the Vuelta’s mountain classification that same season. He has worn the Giro’s maglia rosa and been a part of several team time trial victories with his former squads. While he continues to harbor personal ambitions, Clarke is equally motivated by captaining his teammates to success out on the road.

“When I look at this team, I see so much potential,” said Clarke. “I truly believe that if I can make the guys more united, if I can help the group ride more cohesively as a team, I can help us all fulfill our potential. I’m really motivated when I see young guys going well or guys like Mike Woods, with huge talent and little experience, make massive improvements.

“This is a group that is extremely responsive out on the road,” Clarke added. “That has converted into some great results. With the right guidance, this group can do great things, and I’m really excited to be a part of that for another three years.”









