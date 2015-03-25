Nate Brown Overwhelmed With Joy

Cannondale Drapac's Nate Brown was over-whelmed with joy after taking over the lead in the King Of The Mountains competition in the 104th Tour De France.





Brown told his press office; “If you had told me I’d be the one to take the jersey, I would have told you that you were crazy, even this morning,” Brown said. “Obviously we had Phinney – if he had the aptitude to go into the break again today. It’s a tall task to ask someone to go into back-to-back breaks. Dylan [van Baarle] was our second guy. I was third on the list.





“The peloton completely blocked the field,” said Brown. “They weren’t going to let anyone by, but there was this Wanty guy that really, really wanted in on it, and I knew that. I stuck on his wheel. We got to this section where he could use a dirt road on the side to go around. I went with him, and we made it across.





“We each had one point, and I thought ‘Oh boy. The third climb really matters. “It was just the two of us away, and I didn’t trust my sprint. I knew if I took him to the very end he’d out-jump me.



“I went early, with two kilometers to go, maybe too early, but it didn’t matter. “It paid off. I got the points.





“I had Charley [Wegelius] in my ear telling me that I had it,” Brown said. “He told me that someone would need to win the category four sprint at 20 kilometers and the stage to take it from me. I was fairly confident that wouldn’t happen, but I wasn’t going to get excited until I reached the finish and stood on the podium.”





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.