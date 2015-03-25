Name Change For Fortuneo Vital Concept

The Fortuneo Vital Concept team has become the Fortuneo Oscaro Team.





The partnership between Oscaro and the cycling team was initiated at the beginning of the 2016 season and has since continued to grow.





Ambitious and passionate, Fortuneo - Oscaro team trusted young talent and boasts a strong regional identity; so many reasons that have made obvious the deepening of this partnership.





For Pierre-Noël Luiggi, Chief Executive of Oscaro.com this partnership "dedicated our association with this cycling team on the rise, and bringing values that hold us dear. It will also allow Oscaro to reinforce its presence in Benelux, Spain, the Portugal and the United States whose residents are passionate about cycling".







Fortuneo Manager General, Emmanuel Hubert, was "very happy to continue the adventure with Oscaro society", referring to the common values. "Pierre-Noël Luiggi is a lover of communication through sport, we have to give it maximum visibility. The Fortuneo Oscaro Team will be proud to wear the colours of two major partners on the Tour de France."













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Picture copyright of CNS Sport

Source: DSG

