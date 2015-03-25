 

Name Change For Fortuneo Vital Concept

02 July 2017 11:46
The Fortuneo Vital Concept team has become the Fortuneo Oscaro Team.

The partnership between Oscaro and the cycling team was initiated at the beginning of the 2016 season and has since continued to grow.

Ambitious and passionate, Fortuneo - Oscaro team trusted young talent and boasts a strong regional identity; so many reasons that have made obvious the deepening of this partnership.

For Pierre-Noël Luiggi, Chief Executive of Oscaro.com this partnership "dedicated our association with this cycling team on the rise, and bringing values that hold us dear. It will also allow Oscaro to reinforce its presence in Benelux, Spain, the Portugal and the United States whose residents are passionate about cycling".

Fortuneo Manager General, Emmanuel Hubert, was "very happy to continue the adventure with Oscaro society", referring to the common values. "Pierre-Noël Luiggi is a lover of communication through sport, we have to give it maximum visibility. The Fortuneo Oscaro Team will be proud to wear the colours of two major partners on the Tour de France."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Picture copyright of CNS Sport

Source: DSG

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion