Najar Wins Vuelta A San Juan

Gonzalo Najar has won the 36 th Vuelta a San Juan.

Gonazlo Najar of the Sep San Juan team went into the seventh and final 143km or nine laps stage which started and finished in San Juan as the race leader with a 51 second lead over Oscar Sevilla.

The pelotón stayed together as Michael Kolar of Quick Step took the first sprint but straight after, Omar Mendoza, Alexander Cataford, Miguel Rubiano , Emiliano Contreras, Gonzalo Miranda, Guiseppe Fonzi and Sergio Aguirre were able to get away .

They took a lead of 1.30 but were caught with fifty kilometres to go before Mendoza of the Medellin team had taken the second sprint ahead of Kolar and Rafa Majka.

Three riders went clear after 115kms but were reeled in and three more in Alvaro Caudros, Simone Velasco and Rodrigo Do Nascimiento broke free, staying away until the final five kilometres.

The stage came down to a sprint and it was Giacomo Nizzolo who took the win ahead of Max Richeze and Alvaro Hodeg of Quick Step.

Gonzalo Najar finished safely in the peloton and took the overall victory.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

