Najar - New Vuelta A San Juan Leader

Gonzalo Najar of the Sep San Juan team has won the fifth stage of the 36 th Vuelta a San Juan.

Back after a rest day, Filippo Ganna of UAE Team Emirates, went into the 169.5km stage from Saint Martin to Alto De Colarado Iglesia as the race leader, with a five second lead over Rafal Majka.

The first sprint came early and was taken by Richeze who was in a break along with Francisco Monte, Pablo Alarcón, Sergio Aguirre, Mauricio Bielinski, Adrián Alvarado, Tosh Van Der Sande, Tanner Putt and Daniel Juárez, Gerardo Tivani, Alex Turinn and Alex Cono which got 2.27 ahead.

Gerardo Tivani took the first KOM points of the day as their lead went out 5.20 with Mauro Richeze taking the second sprint.

Juárez took the next climb ahead of Cano as the race went into it’s third hour with 55kms remaining.

Cano of the Coldeports team lead the break over the third climb but with 34kms left, the break was reeled in.

Twenty kilometres later and Winner Ancona and Omar Mendoza were leading with Gonzalo Najar and Jose Rodriquez then in the lead going into the final nine kilometres.

Najar dropped Rodriquez and headed for home and took the win and the overall lead of the race with a 1.02 lead over Oscar Sevilla.













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

