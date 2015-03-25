My Biggest Win - Bauhaus

After strong sprint finishes on stages 2 and 3, young German sprinting talent Phil Bauhaus (GER) sprinted to victory on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, recording his first WorldTour victory of his young career.



Following the foot steps of predecessors Marcel Kittel, John Degenkolb, Nikias Arndt and Max Walscheid, Team Sunweb once again nurtures a young German sprinter to the world’s top league of cycling, the WorldTour today at Critérium du Dauphiné. With the day's breakaway caught, all eyes were on the sprinters in the final kilometres of stage 5 in France into Mâcon, and after being brought up into position by his teammates, Bauhaus finished off the job in style with a dominant finishing sprint to take the stage victory.

After the stage Bauhaus said: "I felt good from the beginning today. The team protected me well. The guys start pulling at the right moment and did a great job. At the Giro d'Italia I came close to the podium twice. Now with the support of the team, I take the biggest win of my career so far. It's a great feeling to win here at the Dauphiné."

Team Sunweb coach Morten Bennekou (DEN) added: "We are all very happy here with the victory of Phil and we're proud of the way the guys fought today. We supported him as much as possible during the day and also towards the finish and we can go into the coming stages with confidence now having achieved a stage victory here. On top, Sam secures the white jersey for another day, so we can be very satisfied with the team performance."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

