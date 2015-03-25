 

My Biggest Win - Bauhaus

08 June 2017 05:17
After strong sprint finishes on stages 2 and 3, young German sprinting talent Phil Bauhaus (GER) sprinted to victory on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, recording his first WorldTour victory of his young career.

Following the foot steps of predecessors Marcel Kittel, John Degenkolb, Nikias Arndt and Max Walscheid, Team Sunweb once again nurtures a young German sprinter to the world’s top league of cycling, the WorldTour today at Critérium du Dauphiné. With the day's breakaway caught, all eyes were on the sprinters in the final kilometres of stage 5 in France into Mâcon, and after being brought up into position by his teammates, Bauhaus finished off the job in style with a dominant finishing sprint to take the stage victory.

After the stage Bauhaus said: "I felt good from the beginning today. The team protected me well. The guys start pulling at the right moment and did a great job. At the Giro d'Italia I came close to the podium twice. Now with the support of the team, I take the biggest win of my career so far. It's a great feeling to win here at the Dauphiné."

Team Sunweb coach Morten Bennekou (DEN) added: "We are all very happy here with the victory of Phil and we're proud of the way the guys fought today. We supported him as much as possible during the day and also towards the finish and we can go into the coming stages with confidence now having achieved a stage victory here. On top, Sam secures the white jersey for another day, so we can be very satisfied with the team performance."


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.