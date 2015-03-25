Murphy Wins Colorado Classic Opener

The rain continued to come down but it did not stop the peloton from catching the break on the penultimate descent of the Garden of the Gods and thirteen new riders broke clear.
In that group was Cannondale Drapac's Taylor Phinney in his home race and he broke to take the bell for the final 25km lap with a lead of thirty seconds.
Phinney was caught with sixteen kilometres to go and the weather worsening as Manuel Senni (BMC Racing), Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini) got away.
They stayed clear until they got onto the final straight and it was time for the sprinters to get to work with John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) taking the win ahead of Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman).
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG