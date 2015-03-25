Murphy Wins Colorado Classic Opener

John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) has won the opening stage of the Colorado Classic in America.





This 2.HC race saw a 150.4km opening stage which started and finished in downtown Colorado Springs on a circuit of six laps of a loop.





Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Joe Schmalz (Elevate-KHS) and Angus Morton (Jelly-Belly-Maxxis) got four minutes with Team Rwanda’s Jean Bosco Nsengimana catching the break on lap two.





The gap started to reduce as the weather took a turn for the worse and rain stated to come down and was down to ninety seconds after Mollina took the second climb after taking the first.

The rain continued to come down but it did not stop the peloton from catching the break on the penultimate descent of the Garden of the Gods and thirteen new riders broke clear. In that group was Cannondale Drapac's Taylor Phinney in his home race and he broke to take the bell for the final 25km lap with a lead of thirty seconds. Phinney was caught with sixteen kilometres to go and the weather worsening as Manuel Senni (BMC Racing), Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini) got away. They stayed clear until they got onto the final straight and it was time for the sprinters to get to work with John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) taking the win ahead of Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman).









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.