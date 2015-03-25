Mullen Again The Irish Time Trial Champion

Cannondale Drapac's Ryan Mullen Is the Irish national time trial champion once again





Mullen completed the 34km course in Wexford in 40.48 to take the title, some fifteen seconds ahead of BMC's Nicholas Roche with Ian Richardson third.





"So happy to have regained my national TT title tonight," Mullen tweeted. "Great ride by @ nicholasroche .Jees we made it hard for ourselves. Battled all the way."





Yves Lampaert of Quick Step Floors is the Belgian National time trial champion. Lampaert finished the 38.2km course at the Chimay motor circuit in 46:43, beating Victor Campenaerts of LottoNl-Jumbo and Ben Hermans of (BMC Racing).





Around Europe, Piere LaTour of Ag2R La Mondiale is the French National Time Trial champion. LaTour finished the 50m course in 1.05.50.





BMC's Stefan Keung is the Swiss time trial champion with Edvald Boasson-Hagan of Dimension Data taking the Norwegian national title.

































Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.