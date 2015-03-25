Movistar Win The Hammer Series Climb

Carlos Betancur was in fine form, helping Movistar to win the Climb on the opening day of the Hammer Series.

All the World Tour teams who are involved with Velon entered in a competition which was based on points and held in Limburg in The Netherlands and over the border into Belgium.

The race was over eleven laps of seven kilometres and saw Daniel Oss over the first points scoring climb, taking ten points with Orica Scott taking fourteen points as groups formed all over the road.

Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal beat Team Sky’s Tao Geoghagen Hart for the sprint at the end of lap two and on the third lap, the peloton was 1.24 behind the group which included Giro D’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin, who was honoured for his victory by his home town of Maastricht.

Carlos Betancur of Movistar took the twenty double points at the end of the third lap which moved BMC into the team lead, just ahead of Team Sky.

Betancur, was part of a five man group which included Geoghagen-Hart and Dumoulin who were clear on lap four and it was the Colombian who took the points to put Movistar into the Hammer Series lead.

Betancur took the poiints again on lap five but it was Nippo Vini Fantini’s Iuri Filosi took the points on lap six.

Tao Geoghagen Hart sprinted for the points on lap seven, holding off Dumoulin and Betancur as Movistar continued to put riders in the top ten.

A problem with his chain saw Geoghagen-Hart go down. Finally, he got back on his bike, knowing that he had to finish the race in order for his point to count.

Betancur took the sprint points on lap eight, lap nine and lap ten as the front group tried to stay away.

The final lap was a double points lap which meant that everyone was trying to get into the front group. The group went up to nine riders

Victor Camponaerts tried to get away but Carlos Betancur was after him and the Colombian made his move and took the win to score maximum points with Tom Dumoulin finishing second.















