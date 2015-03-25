Morkov To Join Quick Step





In parallel, Michael forged a strong CV on the road, landing several big wins, including a stage at the Vuelta a España. A pro since 2009, he proved with every season spent in the big league that he can sprint, time trial but also bring important input to Classics teams and sprint trains; the huge experience Mørkøv possesses and is poised to bring across to Quick-Step Floors starting from next year is underlined also by his seven Grand Tour starts, 16 Monument participations and seven consecutive presences at the World Championships.

"I have always been interested in this team and when Patrick came with the offer to ride with them for the next two years I couldn't refuse it. It's a team you admire and always look at in the races as competing rider. But most importantly, Patrick and the squad always seem to get the most out of every rider, also riders in my age have progressed in this team, so I believe this move can help me progress as a rider", said the 32-year-old before continuing: "I have been happy with the last two seasons at Katusha, with the results we have created together, which makes me even more motivated to finish off this season strong before moving to my new team."

What are his expectations for 2018 and what role does Michael hope to play in the most successful team of the past years? "I'm really excited with how the outfit is looking for the next seasons, especially with the likes of Gaviria and Viviani, as I think I can offer them both a lot in the sprints. Over the last years, I think I've proved myself to be one of the best lead-out men in the bunch, a role I am keen on progressing with Quick-Step Floors. Of course, it's also a dream of mine to be part of the Classics' team with this squad, well aware there probably isn't any other team out there with such a fierce competition and that many great riders suited for the Classics."

Patrick Lefevere – Quick-Step Floors' CEO – shared his opinion on the Dane's transfer: "We've been following Michael for some time now, as he showed he's one of the best domestiques in the peloton, an experienced and hard-working rider who always gives 110% for the team and leaves everything on the road. I am confident that his addition to our squad will be a win-win situation for everybody involved and we'll develop a solid and successful relationship."





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group