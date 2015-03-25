More Teams Named For Tour De France

More teams have been announcing their teams of nine riders for the 2017 Tour De France which starts on Saturday in Dusseldorf.





Lotto Soudal have named a strong team which includes Grand Tour ever present Adam Hansen, Thomas De Gendt, Tony Gallopin, Tim Wellens and sprinter Andre Greipel;





Their nine riders are: Lars Bak, Tiesj Benoot, Thomas De Gendt, Tony Gallopin, Andre Greipel, Adam Hansen, Jurgen Roelandts, Marcel Sieberg and Tim Wellens.





AG2R La Mondiale have five French riders in their team. Axel Domont, Cyril Gautier, Pierre Latour, Romain Bardet and Alexis Vullermoz. They have two Belgians in Oliver Naesen and Jan Bakelandts, one Swiss rider in Mathias Frank and Luxembourg's Ben Gasteur.





FDJ go with French national road race champion Arnaud Demare, Ignatas Konovalovas, Marc Sarreau, Oliver Le Gac, Jacopo Gaurnieri, Davide Cimolai, Mickael Delage and Thibaut Pinot who will be amongst the favourites.





Astana have selected Fabio Aru, the Italian Champion, Tour De Suisse winner Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko, Andrey Zeits, Andrei Grivko, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Dario Cataldo, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and Michael Valgren.





British rider Simon Yates has been named in the Orica Scott team and will be joined by Michael Albasini, Esteban Chaves, Luke Durbridge, Matt Hayman, Damien Howson, Daryl Impey, Jens Keukeleire and Roman Kreuziger.





Team LottoNL-Jumbo have named the following team; Tom Leezer, Primoz Roglic, Robert Gesink, Dylan Groenewegen, George Bennett, Jos Van Emden, Timo Roosen, Robert Wagner and Paul Martens.





Direct Energie have omitted Bryan Coquard but have included in their team: Thomas Voeckler, Sylvain Chavanel, Lilian Calmejane, Adrien Petit, Romain Sicard, Perrig Quemeneur, Angelo Tulik, Thomas Boudat and Yohann Gene.





There is no Marc McNally for Wanty Group Grobert who have named the following riders: Frederik Backaert, Thomas Degand, Guillaume Martin, Marco Minnaard, Yoann Offredo, Andrea Pasqualon, Dion Smith, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, and Pieter Vanspeybrouck.

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.