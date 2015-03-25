More Teams Named For Hammer Series In Norway

From 25 – 27 May, the Hammer Series will be held in Stavanger, Norway for the first time. Several of the best teams in the world will make their way to the beautiful Scandinavian city to fight for victory. The team that leaves with top honours earns the right to call themselves one of the strongest teams in the world, if not the strongest!

Over the last few weeks we have been unveiling the star-studded teams that will go head to head in a bid to be crowned Hammer Series Champions. Today, we have the pleasure of revealing the final two teams to join the battle of the teams; Quick-Step Floors Pro Cycling Team and Trek – Segafredo.

#THEWOLFPACK

No team has been able to match Quick-Step Floors winning streak in the last six years. With more than 50 wins every season since 2012, you can be sure of a top performance whenever they compete. As we write this release, Quick-Step Floors have accumulated an incredible total of 630 victories, including an incredible 75 Grand Tour stages.

Patrick Lefevere’s men have for a long time been one of most successful squads on the circuit but they have yet to win The Hammer Series. With such a winning culture, last year’s ninth place in Hammer Limburg must be unfulfilling. Despite having the third-quickest time on the last Hammer race day, the team had not scored enough points to qualify for the first group, and as such they could not compete for the overall win. This year Quick-Step Floors will be lining up in Stavanger for the first time with their sights firmly set on overall team victory.

Attack is the best defence

Trek–Segafredo started off in Luxembourg in 2011 but the team now resides in the U.S where their main sponsor, Trek, operates. Despite their relatively young age, the team has already won 28 National Championships, stages at all the Grand Tours, an Olympic gold medal and several of the five cycling monuments.

With such merits Trek-Segafredo have proven that victory is not a matter of luck, it’s hard work and hard fought battles to the line, with victories erupting from sprints, breakaways or simply just crushing their opposition across the cobbles.

Sponsored by global bike brand Trek, brings its own perks and through the years, Trek-Segafredo has provided its sponsored athletes with world-class equipment enabling them to secure international success. As well as great bikes, they also do great coffee, with team sponsor Segafredo helping to keep spirits high. Last year, Trek-Segafredo had to settle for 10th place at their inaugural Hammer Series race. This year, we can expect to see the team aim for the top spot on the podium.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

