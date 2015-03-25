More Partners For Aqua Blue Sport

Aqua Blue Sport will partner with Oakley, 226ers, Morgan Blue and Oranjeboom for 2018 Cork, 11th December 2017: After a fruitful and memorable maiden season, Aqua Blue Sport will continue to work with several high-calibre partners in 2018. As the Irish team embraces the challenges that 2018 will bring, it will enjoy the continued support of Catlike helmets, CycloTools by Weldtite, Joma casual sportswear, Elite bottles, bottle cages and trainers and Scicon bike and accessory luggage.

In addition to these high performance brands, Aqua Blue Sport is excited to announce the following new partnerships for 2018: Aqua Blue Sport will wear race and casual eyewear by Oakley in 2018. Picture: Karen M. Edwards Oakley

With over three decades of heritage and innovation in elite cycling eyewear, Oakley is well placed to supply Aqua Blue Sport riders with cutting edge, custom-made performance and lifestyle sunglasses.

“The partnership between Oakley and team Aqua Blue Sport is a natural fit, as both brands are focused on fueling athletes’ passion for sport. With an unwavering commitment to cycling, Oakley is excited to support a young, passionate team that has the potential to shape the future of the sport," said Cuan Petersen, Vice President of Global Sports Marketing at Oakley. Sports nutrition will be provided by 226ers. Picture: Karen M. Edwards 226ers

226ers sports nutrition will be keeping team Aqua Blue Sport fueled in training and racing throughout 2018. As a new sports nutrition brand, 226ers’s goal is to provide high nutritional value products to fuel the dreams of our riders, on and off the bike.

"We are grateful to join Team Aqua Blue Sport as its sports nutrition partner, a team with which we share the same values. Like us, they are focused on quality and innovation, betting for a different kind of sports nutrition: gluten free, non-added sugar, non-GMOs and fundamentally based on natural ingredients," said Jorge Ferrero, Brand Manager at 226ers Morgan Blue

For the 2018 cycling season, team Aqua Blue Sport will partner with Morgan Blue to ensure our revolutionary 3T bikes are in impeccable condition whenever our riders take to the starting line. Dutch company Oranjeboom will be the official beverage sponsor of the team. Picture: Karen M. Edwards Oranjeboom

Team Aqua Blue Sport is excited to have the support of Oranjeboom, a premium Dutch beverage company with a renowned history stretching back nearly 350 years. Two brands joined by the same independent and adventurous spirit, Aqua Blue Sport and Oranjeboom will work together to achieve success and celebrate in style. “We are proud to announce that Oranjeboom will be the official beverage sponsor of Aqua Blue Sport. Ireland’s first professional continental cycling team and our brand share the same values of drive, endurance and pride. The link with the bike as one of the famous icons in the Add Some Dutch campaign makes the partnership spot-on as we are just about to promote the launch of our new Oranjeboom Light Lager and Oranjeboom Non-Alcoholic Lager.”, said Tom Timmerman, CEO of United Dutch Breweries. Picture: Karen M. Edwards In 2018 Aqua Blue Sport will continue to fight at the highest level of professional cycling with new partners but with the same vision: to become the world’s first self sustained pro squad with www.aquabluesport.com.

"We are delighted to welcome our new partners to the team Aqua Blue Sport family and we look forward to having their continued support for many years and set the benchmark in performance", said Stephen Moore, General Manager at Aqua Blue Sport.











