More Jerseys For Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb have upped their Grand Tour classification triumphs to three in as many months, as Warren Barguil (FRA) and Michael Matthews (AUS) bring home two of the Tour de France's prestigious jerseys for the German team.



With 4 stage wins, 11 top tens, two jerseys and the race's most combative rider; Team Sunweb conclude their Tour de France campaign on a truly spectacular note. Three weeks of commitment to Team Sunweb's shared goal saw both Barguil and Matthews enter the final four stages with a leading margin so big that they became invincible and the team's focus could then shift to crossing the line safely on the Champs Élysées and bathe in the pride that both jerseys bring.



After the podium ceremony Barguil said: "It's still so hard to believe what we have achieved. It's been such an amazing Tour de France and I've loved every minute of it. The climbs were really tough and it was such a battle to get this jersey. I will enjoy this victory for the rest of my life, it's a dream come true."





Matthews said: "It's been a rollercoaster with a lot of highs and lows. The second week was when mine and Warren's dreams started to come true. We more or less took it in turns with the wins and continued the momentum together, along with the rest of the team. To bring these beautiful jerseys to Paris is really something special and a moment I will remember forever."



Team Sunweb's Tour de France coach Aike Visbeek (NED) praised the entire team's efforts: "We are all delighted with the performance from the entire team and so proud of what they have done. Everyone has worked so hard to take such a historical win and we couldn't be happier with their performance. From the staff through to the riders, everyone remained calm throughout it all, creating an environment which made it possible to get into this flow. It's a team performance and we couldn't have done it without each and every rider."



Team Sunweb CEO Iwan Spekenbrink (NED) said: "We can be extremely proud of what we've achieved together over the last three weeks. It came down to having everybody committed to the exact same goals, to having an intelligent plan on how to achieve those goals and everybody committing to that plan, then working together to execute it."



















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Picture copyright of CNS Sport

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.