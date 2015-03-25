Mollema Wins Tour De France Stage Fifteen

Trek Segafredo's Bauke Mollema has taken the win on stage fifteen of the 104 th Tour De France.

Team Sky’s Chris Froome was back in the lead for this 189.5km stage from Laissac-Sévérac L'Eglise to Le Puy-en-Velay which featured four climbs.

A break of Warren Barguil (Sunweb), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Robert Kiserlovski and Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida), Giampaolo Caruso (BMC), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Marcus Burghardt (Boar-Hansgrohe), Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Soudal), Angel Luis Maté (Cofidis) formed early and it was the Breton Barguil, the leader in the KOM competition, who was first to then ten points over the Montée de Naves d'Aubrac after 28.5kms.

Lotto Soudal’s Tim Wellens was forced to abandon the race after suffering from allergies over the last few days as Van Baarle, Grmay, Barguil, Caruso and Pauwels led on the front with a 3.32 lead with 150kms to go.

Onto the category three Côte de Vieurals climb on the D503 road, the gap was at four minutes and twenty-three seconds as Barguil took the climb two points unopposed, followed by Serge Pauwels and extended his lead in the KOM jersey battle to seventy points.

The break was joined by a chasing group and with 128kms remaining, there were twenty-eight riders including Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Damiano Caruso, Alessandro De Marchi, Amaël Moinard and Nicolas Roche (BMC), Kristjian Durasek and Diego Ulissi (UAE), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Tony Martin, Robert Kiserlovski, Maurits Lammertink (Katusha), Tiejs Benoot, Thomas De Gendt and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Matthews, Warren Barguil and Simon Geschke (Sunweb), Luis Angel Maté and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Lilian Calmejane and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida), Romain Hardy and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) in the front group.

With a hundred kilometres left at Rimeze, the gap had gone out to 5.26 for the front group who took the D987 to Saint Alban Sur Limagnole for the day’s sprint.

Team Sunweb’s Michael Matthews, the winner of stage fourteen, who is second in the battle for the Green Jersey held by Marcel Kittel took the twenty points on offer on another day hot day.

Into the Haute-Loire Department and heading for the Massif Central region and the gap was at seven minutes.

Katusha’s Tony Martin decided it was time to go solo and he went away and started on the category one col de Peyra Taillade climb.

As the lead went out to 8.39, Chris Froome had to change a wheel and dropped to 35 seconds behind Fabio Aru whilst Nairo Quintana struggled to keep up with the group of favourites.

Froome was booed by some on the climb as he got back onto the peloton, helped by Mikel Landa whilst Tony Martin was caught by Warren Barguil who then led going over the col de Peyra Taillade which was being climbed for the first time ever in this race.

Having done his job and taken 22 out of 23 climbing points today, Barguil allowed himself to be caught by a group of Caruso, Ulissi, Pinot, Pauwels, Benoot, Gallopin, Roglic and Bauke Mollema who went into the lead, at speeds of 72km/h with 25kms left.

6,35 ahead with 17.7kms to go, Mollema was forty-two seconds ahead and was first over the final climb of the day – the category four cote de Saint Vidal. which was mobbed by big crowd including one man who ran beside Mollema naked. Barguil was second over the climb on the D112 road and it was looking likely that the break would provide the stage winner.

Young Rider leader Simon Yates of Orica Scott tried to put some distance between himself and the GC group. The Bury born rider was reeled in but went again whilst Barguil, Roglic, Ulissi and Gallopin continued to chase Bauke Mollema of Trek Segafredo.

Dan Martin, sixth 1.26 down on Froome, was next to attack but Bauke Mollema was away and he battled on and took his first ever TDF stage win in 4.41.46 with Ullisi second, Gallopin third and Nicholas Roche of BMC in sixth place.

Dan Martin took around twelve seconds on Chris Froome who sprinted to ensure that he stayed in the yellow jersey.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

