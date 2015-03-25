Mollema So Happy To Have Won

Bauke Mollema of Trek Segafredo was happy to have taken the victory on stage fifteen of the 104th Tour De France.
“It's really amazing. I'm so happy to win a stage at the Tour de France. I've worked for it so hard in the last few years," said Mollema after his win in Le Puy-En-Velay.
"That was a big goal for me. I needed a chance, but a lot of teams wanted to go up the road today.
"I did the first climb full gas, trying to bridge to the first group. Eventually we made it with 25 guys. That was the first goal. Then I just gave it a try in the last 30km. It was a long time riding alone. It was close to the chases at the end. But I made it!
"This is the biggest win of my career so far. The Tour de France has always been my dream. I'm incredibly happy.”