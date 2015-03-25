 

Mollema So Happy To Have Won

16 July 2017 05:59
Bauke Mollema of Trek Segafredo was happy to have taken the victory on stage fifteen of the 104th Tour De France.

“It's really amazing. I'm so happy to win a stage at the Tour de France. I've worked for it so hard in the last few years," said Mollema after his win in Le Puy-En-Velay.

"That was a big goal for me. I needed a chance, but a lot of teams wanted to go up the road today.

"I did the first climb full gas, trying to bridge to the first group. Eventually we made it with 25 guys. That was the first goal. Then I just gave it a try in the last 30km. It was a long time riding alone. It was close to the chases at the end. But I made it!

"This is the biggest win of my career so far. The Tour de France has always been my dream. I'm incredibly happy.”


Photo credit : ASO/Pauline BALLET

STAGE RESULT

1.     Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) in 4h41’47’’

2.     Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), at 19’’

3.     Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), at 19’’


INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

      1.     Christopher Froome (Team Sky)

      2.     Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) at 18’’

     3.     Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at 23’’


Christopher FROOME

(Team Sky)

Marcel KITTEL

(Quick-Step Floors)

Warren BARGUIL

(Team Sunweb)

Simon YATES

(Orica – Scott)




