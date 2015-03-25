Mollard Takes Paris-Nice Stage Win

Groupama FDJ’s Ruddy Mollard has won the sixth stage of the 76 th Paris-Nice race in France.

Astana’s Luis Leon Sanchez was the man in the yellow jersey for this 198km stage from Sisteron to Vence

Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Amael Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Thomas Scully (EF-Drapac), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Carlos Barbero (Movistar), Dylan Teuns (BMC), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Bert Van Lerberghe (Cofidis) joined to form a break which was 2.50 ahead with 106kms left.

Thomas De Gendt took the seven points on the Col de Leuns climb and was first over the snow-covered Col de Bas and the break remained ahead until there was 22kms to go.

Around fifteen riders were on the front and Simon Yates put in an attack but with 1,2kms to go, Groupama FDJ’s Rudy Mollard came up and was not to be caught, taking the win in 4.40.05, two seconds ahead of Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal and Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors.













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.