Mohoric Wins GP Larciano

Bahrain-Merida’s Matej Mohoric has won the GP Larciano in Tuscany.

This 200km race, also known as GP Industria & Artigianato of eight circuits and four closing circuits attracted some big names including British rider Adam Yates, who won the race last year.

Eight riders formed a break and were five minutes ahead before they started on the four closing circuits with a lead of 3.30

The break was caught with 27kms to go and Visconti, Ballerini and Benedetto lead before being caught with eleven kilometres to go and a group of eight riders including Yates leading over the San Baronto climb.

That group was reeled in and it was Matej Mohoric of Bahrain-Merida who took the win in 4.29.33 ahead of Nippo Vini Fantini’s Marco Canola.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

