 

Mohoric: A Long Time Since My Last Big Win

25 August 2017 10:56
Matej Mohoric has said that it is a long time since his last big win as the 22 year old finished more than eight minutes ahead of the peloton to win stage seven of the 72nd Vuelta a Espana.

The UAE Team Emirates rider said: “It's incredible. It's been a long time since my last big win. I've always worked hard and done my best. It feels great to get a victory again. I was already in the breakaway the other day when (Alexey) Lutsenko won (stage 5). I was feeling really good then. Even though the stage didn't really suit my characteristics, I managed to take a 4th place. I knew my shape was pretty good. Today the team wanted me to go in the breakaway. I tried to save as much energy as possible and then I gave it all in the final. It was a good final for me because I'm pretty good in the descent. I knew I had a chance to win with that last descent.”




Photo credit : Unipublic/Photogomez

Chris Froome who keeps his eleven second lead in the race said:  “I think we were always in control. It was a relatively more controlled day for us. It was less crazy than yesterday, that's for sure. But I think today deserves a special mention for Ian Stannard and Christian Knees with how much work they did on the front. It's definitely thanks to them I'm still in red today. I think everyone was pretty tired from yesterday so if one team wanted to take it on, they would have had to ride for the rest of the stage. So everyone was happy to just let us do the work.”

Fellow British rider Adam Yates of Orica Scott, the best young rider said:  “Tomorrow is gonna be another tough one. Today was a little bit easier. Once the break gets away, there's still a big fight for the positions but in general it was the easiest stage in the past few days. There are some tough stages coming up. A lot of guys are already tired and they're gonna need a bit of extra energy for the next stages. Tomorrow will be a good one and hopefully the legs are good. We expect more of the same. There's a couple guys that have already shown themselves to be stronger. We're going good. Esteban (Chaves) is second overall. Me and Simon (Yates) are still in the top 10. So far so good.”

STAGE RESULT

1. Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), 4h43’35’’

2. Pawel Poljanski (BORA - hangrohe) 16’’

3. José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team)  16’’





