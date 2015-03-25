Modolo Wins Tour De Poland Stage 2

Sacha Modolo of Team UAE has won the second stage of the Tour De Poland.





The second with Peter Sagan in the leader's jersey from Tarnowskie Góry to Katowice over a 142km course.





Gradek, Henttala, Keizer & Kurek were straight into the break and got 1.30 clear.





They were 2.40 ahead with a hundred kilometres to go with Kurek taking the first two sprints.





Kurek left the break to be swallowed up and started on three closing laps of seventeen kilometres with a lead of 45 seconds.





That was not enough and he was caught and Pawel Bernas took over on the front for the last twenty five kilometres.





Daniel Oss briefly led but he was pulled back and the peloton was back together for the final five kilometres.





Pete Vakoc of Quick-Step Floors attacked with two to go but was caught and the sprint was on.





Up came Sacha Modola and he took the win ahead of Danny Van Poppel and Max Walscheid.





Danny Van Poppel is the new race lender.

















Kev Monks For Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.