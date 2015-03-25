 

Modolo Wins Tour De Poland Stage 2

30 July 2017 03:50
Sacha Modolo of Team UAE has won the second stage of the Tour De Poland.

The second with Peter Sagan in the leader's jersey from Tarnowskie Góry to Katowice over a 142km course.

Gradek, Henttala, Keizer & Kurek were straight into the break and got 1.30 clear.

They were 2.40 ahead with a hundred kilometres to go with Kurek taking the first two sprints.

Kurek left the break to be swallowed up and started on three closing laps of seventeen kilometres with a lead of 45 seconds.

That was not enough and he was caught and Pawel Bernas took over on the front for the last twenty five kilometres.

Daniel Oss briefly led but he was pulled back and the peloton was back together for the final five kilometres.

Pete Vakoc of Quick-Step Floors attacked with two to go but was caught and the sprint was on.

Up came Sacha Modola and he took the win ahead of Danny Van Poppel and Max Walscheid.

Danny Van Poppel is the new race lender. 




Kev Monks For Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.