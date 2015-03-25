Modolo - The Boys Were Brilliant

“The boys were perfect," said Modolo. "At the beginning, there weren’t too many attacks. The breakaway was small with only four riders. Joe Dombrowski kept the escape in check. He did a huge job, like on the first stage, to bring them back. “We took control in the last kilometer until the last corner at 400 meters. It was downhill, and other teams tried to anticipate that corner by swinging on the right. I managed to get into third wheel, which was perfect. The first day, having lost the race in the way that I did, I did not sleep at all in the night because of the pain I felt for the team. I’m so happy to give them the win today. “They chased all day long and beautifully executed a lead-out,” said team boss Jonathan Vaughters. “Sacha probably had a bit of mala hostia in him from the other day, and he refused to let the win escape him.” “The train is perfect,” Modolo said. “We barely have to say anything to each other. Everyone already knows what to do. It was too bad not to have Tom [Van Asbroeck] today after his crash yesterday. Otherwise it would have been even better. I am proud to be treated so well in this team.” For the team's British sport director Charly Wegelius, the presence of a sprinter presents a new challenge — one the team has proven ready to embrace: “It’s going good. It’s a new thing for us, this sprint setup. It’s a different way of approaching the races, a different way of managing the riders in the final. It’s a different thing for some of the riders here, too. Two times [here] it’s been a good process. It’s nice to get one on the board. And it’s a nice confidence builder for Sacha moving forward.” Ruta del Sol continues on Saturday with the race’s second uphill battle. Stage four concludes with a 1.7km ascent at Alcala de los Gazules.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP