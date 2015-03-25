Mitchelton Scott Forced To Make Milan-Sanremo Team Changes

Mitchelton Scott have been forced to change their team line up for tomorrow's Milan-Sanremo race.

The cold weather has not helped and Mathew Hayman, Jack Bauer and Luka Mezgec are all ill and will be replaced by Chris Juul Jensen, Svein Tuft and New Zealander Sam Bewley.

DS Matt White said: “Unfortunately, after last week’s races, three of our original Milan-San Remo team won’t be well enough to start tomorrow, but if all goes well those guys will be back in action for the Flemish campaign.”





“Obviously for those three guys it is unfortunate that they won’t be taking part, but when one door closes another one opens. This now gives three new guys the chance to race and feature in the first monument of the year, which is always a special event.

“We are coming into an extremely busy period of racing with some key objectives starting tomorrow and coming up on the horizon. We did not want to take any risks pushing riders who are not 100% healthy into the race even though it is of such a great importance to us.

"La Primavera is the longest one-day race of the year and the weather forecast is certainly mixed, but we still have a strong team and our objectives have not changed.”





