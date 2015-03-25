Mitchelton Scott Team Gets Chinese Backing





GreenEDGE Cycling is pleased to announce a substantial sponsorship and partnership with Hong Kong businessman Adam Kwok in support of the Chinese UCI Continental team Mitchelton-BikeExchange in 2018.

Mr Kwok, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties (“SHKP”) and an avid cyclist, is a passionate supporter of Chinese and Hong Kong cycling and the development of the sport and its riders in the region. This support also goes hand in hand with his company’s signature “sports for charity” event, the SHKP Hong Kong Cyclothon and SHKP Hong Kong Challenge (UCI Asia Tour Class 1.1 Road Race). Working together with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, this event has drawn close to 5000 participants last year and has become a hallmark cycling event in the region.

The commitment of Mr Kwok will see him join the efforts of GreenEDGE Cycling in helping Chinese cycling, which recently included the conducting of a High Performance Seminar in Beijing this month. The seminar, in partnership with the Chinese Cycling Association, provided access and insight from experienced WorldTour staff to assist in the professional development of the Chinese National Team.

The decision to support the Chinese-registered team was a simple one for Mr Kwok.

“From our initial meetings, I could see that we had a shared vision of what China and its athletes could one day achieve in the world of cycling. One needs to look no further than the miracle story of Hong Kong in producing multiple track world champions from such a small city to see what can be achieved in the road ahead.

“My support stems from this vision and I hope to be able to help future generations of cycling talent in China and of course including my home city Hong Kong, a country yet to have a UCI WorldTour level contender and national hero on the world stage.

“GreenEDGE Cycling, run by Mr Shayne Bannan, in partnership with the Chinese Cycling Association and head coach Mr Shen, are working hard to identify China’s best young riding talent, educate the staff and empower them to propel that talent into the World Tour ranks and in time, produce China’s first Grand Tour winner.

“Mr Bannan has world class experience in coaching, developing and nurturing athletes in his time with the Australian national teams and now the GreenEDGE Cycling family of teams to Olympic and UCI WorldTour level success. It gives me much confidence the same can happen to our Chinese athletes in the team. There’s a lot to be done, a lot of dreams to work hard on and I’m pleased to be part of this very exciting project to forge a path forward.”

Mr Bannan welcomed Mr Kwok, looking forward to the collaboration in the year to come and into the future.

“We are especially pleased to welcome Mr Kwok for the 2018 season,” Mr Bannan said. “Whilst we are excited about the value he saw in our efforts with our Chinese-registered team over the past 12 months, we are even more buoyed by his passion and the potential he sees in the region.”

“We believe it is the beginning of a fruitful partnership that will play a major role in bringing China and the world of cycling closer together.”

A strong Chinese contingent of riders (listed below) has also been confirmed for the 2018. They are currently completing a training camp in China, with some to make their debut at the UCI 2.1 event Dubai Tour from the 6 th to 10 th of February.

Mitchelton-BikeExchange – Chinese Riders:

BI Wenhui (24)

BIEKEN Nazhaerbieke (23)

JIANG Zhihui (23)

LIU Jiankun (22)

NIU Yikui (23)

XUE Fuwen (21)





