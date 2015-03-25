Milan-Torino TV Coverage Announced

The 98th edition of Milano-Torino, the oldest Classic bicycle race which began in 1876, organized by RCS Sport/La Gazzetta dello Sport, starts tomorrow in Sesto Ulteriano, finishing on Superga hill after 186km.The starters include Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team); Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin and Tour de France mountains classification winner Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb); Giro runner-up Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team); Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team); Milano-Sanremo winner Michal Kwiatkowski and his teammate Mikel Landa (Team Sky); and others including Adam Yates (Orica-Scott); Steven Kruijswijk and Primož Roglic (Team LottoNL–Jumbo); Daniel Martin and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors); and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).





TEAMS AND TOP RIDERS



The 19 teams (14 UCI WorldTeams and five UCI Professional Continental Teams) of eight riders who will participate in the 98th Milano-Torino are:



UCI WORLDTEAMS

AG2R LA MONDIALE (FRA) – Geniez, Vuillermoz

ASTANA PRO TEAM (KAZ) – Aru, Sanchez

BAHRAIN - MERIDA (BRN) – Visconti, Gasparotto

CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM (USA) – Uran, Formolo

FDJ (FRA) – Pinot, Roux

MOVISTAR TEAM (ESP) – Nairo Quintana, Anacona

ORICA - SCOTT (AUS) – Adam Yates, Kreuziger

QUICK - STEP FLOORS (BEL) – Daniel Martin, Alaphilippe

TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN (SUI) – Goncalves, Belkov

TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO (NED) – Kruijswijk, Roglic

TEAM SKY (GBR) – Landa, Kwiatkowski

TEAM SUNWEB (GER) – Dumoulin, Barguil

TREK - SEGAFREDO (USA) – Mollema, Alafaci

UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAE) – Atapuma, Polanc



UCI PROFESSIONAL CONTINENTAL TEAMS

ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - SIDERMEC (ITA) – Bernal, Frapporti

BARDIANI CSF (ITA) – Zardini, Ciccone

COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS (FRA) – Bonnafond, Mate

NIPPO - VINI FANTINI (ITA) – Cunego, Berlato

WILIER TRIESTINA - SELLE ITALIA (ITA) – Koshevoy, Busato



TV COVERAGE

Milano-Torino, now in its 98th edition, will be broadcasted in 184 countries across five continents and shown live by 13 TV networks.



RAI, the host broadcaster, will produce two hours coverage of the 2017 edition of the race in Italy on Rai Sport +HD. Eurosport will show the oldest Classic live and across the whole of Europe with the exception of France, where l’Equipe will air the event race on its free-to-air channel. Eurosport will also broadcast the race in 16 territories across the Asia Pacific region, while in Japan the exclusive live broadcast will be on DAZN. In New Zealand, the Milano-Torino will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports. OSN network is the rights holder for the Middle East and North Africa regions, while Kwese Sport will cover the SubSaharian Africa territories with the sole exception of South Africa, where the race will be broadcast live on Supersport. In the Americas, the Milano-Torino can be followed on Fubo.TV in the USA and Canada, TDN in Mexico and Central America, and on the ESPN network in South America and the Caribbeans. SNTV – the Sports News Television platform will distribute images from the race all over the world.



THE COURSE

The route starts in San Giuliano Milanese (Sesto Ulteriano) and rolls across the Po Valley along flat roads, all the way through the Vigevano and Lomellina plains, up to Casale Monferrato, where the race profile introduces gentle climbs and descents that lead to the final circuit.

The route rolls past San Mauro Torinese and all along the Po River in Corso Casale, where it takes in the first climb to the Basilica of Superga. The road then drops down into Rivodora on a technical descent (diverting 600 metres before the finish) that leads back to San Mauro. Here, the route goes up again – all the way to the finish, with gradients exceeding 10%. The fixed feed zone is in Casale Monferrato (km 91-94).



Final kilometres

The last 5km (to be covered twice, with the exception of the final 600m) starts in Torino, in Corso Casale, at the foot of the climb that leads to the Basilica of Superga. The average gradient is 9.1%, with a mid-climb peak of 14% and long stretches with 10% gradients. The left-hand U-turn is 600m before the finish and leads to a short 8.2% climb, with one final bend just 50m before the finish, on a 7m wide asphalt road.













