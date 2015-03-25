Milan-San Remo Teams Named

AG2R LA MONDIALE

ASTANA PRO TEAM

BAHRAIN - MERIDA

BMC RACING TEAM

BORA - HANSGROHE

GROUPAMA - FDJ

LOTTO SOUDAL

MITCHELTON - SCOTT

MOVISTAR TEAM

QUICK - STEP FLOORS

TEAM DIMENSION DATA

TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST - DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE

TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN

TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO

TEAM SKY

TEAM SUNWEB

TREK - SEGAFREDO

UAE TEAM EMIRATES

The Milano-Sanremo provisional entry list is announced today. La Primavera, which will be raced on Saturday 17 March, will see the greatest one-day specialists lining up, including last year’s podium with the winner, Michal Kwiatkowski, second classified – and triple UCI Road World Champion – Peter Sagan and third, Julian Alaphilippe. 25 teams start (18 UCI WorldTeams and 7 Wild Cards) each consisting of seven riders.(eligible) - total ofteams of 7 riders each

UCI Professional Continental Teams – 7 Wild Cards

BARDIANI CSF

COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS

GAZPROM - RUSVELO

ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY

NIPPO - VINI FANTINI - EUROPA OVINI

TEAM NOVO NORDISK

WILIER TRIESTINA - SELLE ITALIA

USEFUL INFO

RCS Sport press office informs you that the accreditation deadline for the race is Wednesday 14 March at midnight. You can register online on http://www.pressroom.rcssport.it/. No accreditation can be accepted after the deadline.



The Race Headquarters on the eve of La Primavera, Friday 16 March, will be located at the Fabbrica del Vapore, Via G.C. Procaccini 4, Milan. This is the day's programme:

14:00 – 18:00 Accreditations and Preliminary Operations

14:00 – 19:00 Press Room opening times

14:15 – 15:45 Licence check

16:00 Race Management Meeting with Jury and Sports Managers

16:30 Race Management Meeting with photographers and TV

Race Headquarters on Saturday will be located, as usual, in Sanremo at the Palafiori, Corso Garibaldi, opening at 11:00.



COURSE

The Milano-Sanremo, brought to you by NamedSport, follows the classic route that has connected Milan to the Riviera di Ponente for the past 109 years, namely via Pavia, Ovada and Passo del Turchino, before descending towards Genoa Voltri. From here, the route heads west, passing through Varazze, Savona, Albenga, Imperia and San Lorenzo al Mare where after the classic sequence of the “Capi” – Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta – the peloton negotiates two climbs that have become part of the route in recent decades: the Cipressa (1982) and Poggio di Sanremo (1961). The Cipressa is just over 5.6km long with a gradient of 4.1%. The descent leading back down to the SS 1 Aurelia road is highly technical.



Final kilometres

The ascent of Poggio di Sanremo starts 9km before the finish line. The climb is 3.7km long with an average gradient of less than 4% and a maximum of 8% in the segment shortly before the crest of the climb. The road is slightly narrower, with four hairpin turns in the first 2km. The descent is extremely technical, on asphalt roads, narrow at points and with a succession of hairpins, twist and turns as far as the junctions with the SS 1 Aurelia. The final part of the descent enters urban Sanremo and the last 2km are on long, straight urban roads. 850m from the finish line there is a left-hand bend on a roundabout. The last bend, leading into the home straight, is 750m from the finish line.

Theon Saturday will be located, as usual, in Sanremo at the Palafiori, Corso Garibaldi, opening at 11:00.The Milano-Sanremo, brought to you by NamedSport, follows the classic route that has connected Milan to the Riviera di Ponente for the past 109 years, namely via Pavia, Ovada and Passo del Turchino, before descending towards Genoa Voltri. From here, the route heads west, passing through Varazze, Savona, Albenga, Imperia and San Lorenzo al Mare where after the classic sequence of the “Capi” – Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta – the peloton negotiates two climbs that have become part of the route in recent decades: the Cipressa (1982) and Poggio di Sanremo (1961). The Cipressa is just over 5.6km long with a gradient of 4.1%. The descent leading back down to the SS 1 Aurelia road is highly technical.The ascent of Poggio di Sanremo starts 9km before the finish line. The climb is 3.7km long with an average gradient of less than 4% and a maximum of 8% in the segment shortly before the crest of the climb. The road is slightly narrower, with four hairpin turns in the first 2km. The descent is extremely technical, on asphalt roads, narrow at points and with a succession of hairpins, twist and turns as far as the junctions with the SS 1 Aurelia. The final part of the descent enters urban Sanremo and the last 2km are on long, straight urban roads. 850m from the finish line there is a left-hand bend on a roundabout. The last bend, leading into the home straight, is 750m from the finish line.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

















Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.