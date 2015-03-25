Milan-San Remo Teams Named

UCI WORLDTEAMS – 18 (eligible) - total of 25 teams of 7 riders each
- AG2R LA MONDIALE
- ASTANA PRO TEAM
- BAHRAIN - MERIDA
- BMC RACING TEAM
- BORA - HANSGROHE
- GROUPAMA - FDJ
- LOTTO SOUDAL
- MITCHELTON - SCOTT
- MOVISTAR TEAM
- QUICK - STEP FLOORS
- TEAM DIMENSION DATA
- TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST - DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE
- TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN
- TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO
- TEAM SKY
- TEAM SUNWEB
- TREK - SEGAFREDO
- UAE TEAM EMIRATES
UCI Professional Continental Teams – 7 Wild Cards
- BARDIANI CSF
- COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS
- GAZPROM - RUSVELO
- ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY
- NIPPO - VINI FANTINI - EUROPA OVINI
- TEAM NOVO NORDISK
- WILIER TRIESTINA - SELLE ITALIA
USEFUL INFO
RCS Sport press office informs you that the accreditation deadline for the race is Wednesday 14 March at midnight. You can register online on http://www.pressroom.rcssport.it/. No accreditation can be accepted after the deadline.
The Race Headquarters on the eve of La Primavera, Friday 16 March, will be located at the Fabbrica del Vapore, Via G.C. Procaccini 4, Milan. This is the day's programme:
- 14:00 – 18:00 Accreditations and Preliminary Operations
- 14:00 – 19:00 Press Room opening times
- 14:15 – 15:45 Licence check
- 16:00 Race Management Meeting with Jury and Sports Managers
- 16:30 Race Management Meeting with photographers and TV
The Race Headquarters on Saturday will be located, as usual, in Sanremo at the Palafiori, Corso Garibaldi, opening at 11:00.
COURSE
The Milano-Sanremo, brought to you by NamedSport, follows the classic route that has connected Milan to the Riviera di Ponente for the past 109 years, namely via Pavia, Ovada and Passo del Turchino, before descending towards Genoa Voltri. From here, the route heads west, passing through Varazze, Savona, Albenga, Imperia and San Lorenzo al Mare where after the classic sequence of the “Capi” – Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta – the peloton negotiates two climbs that have become part of the route in recent decades: the Cipressa (1982) and Poggio di Sanremo (1961). The Cipressa is just over 5.6km long with a gradient of 4.1%. The descent leading back down to the SS 1 Aurelia road is highly technical.
Final kilometres
The ascent of Poggio di Sanremo starts 9km before the finish line. The climb is 3.7km long with an average gradient of less than 4% and a maximum of 8% in the segment shortly before the crest of the climb. The road is slightly narrower, with four hairpin turns in the first 2km. The descent is extremely technical, on asphalt roads, narrow at points and with a succession of hairpins, twist and turns as far as the junctions with the SS 1 Aurelia. The final part of the descent enters urban Sanremo and the last 2km are on long, straight urban roads. 850m from the finish line there is a left-hand bend on a roundabout. The last bend, leading into the home straight, is 750m from the finish line.
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG