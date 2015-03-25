Mikel Landa Wins Giro 100 Stage 19

Team Sky's Mikel Landa took the stage win on a dramatic day in the Giro D'italia.

Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin’s started the day in the maglia rosa and he led out the 165 riders on a 191km stage from San Candido/Innichen to Piancavallo where there was the final mountain top finish of this race.

A stage that saw Clément Chevrier (Ag2r La Mondiale), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), José Herrada (Movistar), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Jurgen Van den Boreck (LottoNL-Jumbo), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Ilia Koshevoy (Wilier-Selle Italia) in the early break, was one that had Dries Devenyns take the first intermediate sprint.

This group of fourteen riders were six minutes ahead. Race leader Tom Dumoulin took a natural break and as he did, Movistar, FDJ and Bahrain attacked and left Dumoulin a minute back down the road.

Thankfully, Dumoulin found plenty of allies and was able to get back to the peloton which was 6.13 down on the front group.

In the closing stages and only six riders were still in the break, 9.23kms ahead with ten kilometres left.

Dumoulin was suffering as Mikel Landa drilled it on the front as he made his way up the final climb.

Quitana cracked as Nibali made a move from the now group of favourites for the stage, which also contained Adam Yates.

Away went Mikel Landa to take the win in 4.53.00 with Rui Costa second and Pierre Rolland third.

The battle for GC was on and Thibaut Pinot finished 8.09 just ahead of Yates and Nibali.

In came Tom Dumoulin and he battled away to finish 9.29 which put Nairo Quintana into the leader’s jersey with two stages to go.

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group