 

Mikel Landa Takes Vuelta A Burgos Opening Stage Win

01 August 2017 04:01

Team Sky’s Mikel Landa has won the opening stage of the Vuelta A Burgos in Spain.

Stage One of this four day race started with a 151km stage which started and finished in Burgos.

Inside the opening ten kilometres and a break formed. This break included López, Tao Geoghegan-Hart, Serry, King, Arroyo, Cousin, Orihuela, Diaz,Van Empel, and Conor Dunne.

They were around four minutes clear as King of Dimension Data took the first two climbs.

The break was ended and the riders started on an uphill section to the finish.

Team Sky’s Mikel Landa got away and he took the win in 3.25.58 ahead of Astana’s Sergei Chernetski and Julien Alaphilippe.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

