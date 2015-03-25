Mikel Landa Takes Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Win

Mikel Landa (Movistar Team) claimed his first ever victory at Tirreno-Adriatico and his first win for Movistar as he beat New Zealand's George Bennett at Sassotetto.





Damiano Caruso of BMC Racing Team moved back into the lead after Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sustained a mechanical in the finale. The Italian has an advantage of one second over Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) before tomorrow's ‘walls’ stage dedicated to Landa's former teammate Michele Scarponi.





STAGE RESULT

1 - Mikel Landa (Movistar Team) 219km in 6h22’13”, average speed 34.378kph

2 - Rafal Majka (Bora - Hansgrohe) st

3 - George Bennett (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo) st



GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team)

2 - Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at 1"

3 - Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) at 11”



JERSEYS

Maglia Azzurra (blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team)

(blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Maglia Arancione (orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia)

(orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Maglia Verde (green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini)

(green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by FIAT - Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)





The stage winner, Mikel Landa, said: “I’ve kept a great memory of [former teammate] Michel Scarponi, so I paid tribute to him when I crossed the line. He was always happy and keen to share his happiness with his entourage. In a Spanish team, I possibly found a way of racing that suits me better, less controlled [than at Sky] and more of an attacking style. I’d like to make the final top 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico but some riders have more chances than me to make a difference in the time trial.”



Race leader Damiano Caruso said: “I lost a bit of time yesterday, as expected because the finale didn’t suit my characteristics like today’s. Because of a series of circumstances, I’m back in the lead. It’s great. I couldn’t ask for more. It was a demanding stage with 5000 metres of difference in altitude. I don’t know where Chris Froome is at in terms of condition but it’s unusual to see him lose contact. This year the team gave me the captaincy for GC. Tomorrow, with Greg Van Avermaet, we can target both stage and GC. It’ll be a special day in memory of Michele Scarponi. I wasn’t very close to him but I last spoke to him at the Tour of the Alps [a couple of days before he died]. We spoke about our children. My son will turn three soon. My last memory of him is him saying how nice it is to go back home and see his kids.”



Best young rider Tiesj Benoot said: “I knew I was in a really good shape after winning the Strade Bianche on Saturday and I felt great yesterday as well [third]. But on a long climb, I got my best performance to date. I don’t think I've been in better condition before. Tomorrow’s stage has a nice finish for puncheurs. It can suit me well. I’m not a specialist in time trials but I’ll give it my best to win the best young rider jersey of Tirreno-Adriatico.”



STATISTICS

Three first time stage winners in as many individual stages: after Marcel Kittel in Follonica and Primoz Roglic in Trevi, Mikel Landa takes his first victory at Tirreno-Adriatico.

It’s the 22nd stage win for Spanish riders at Tirreno-Adriatico. The last one was by Alberto Contador at Guardagriele in 2014. Only Italy (154) and Belgium (41) have more stage victories as The Netherlands are now one behind Spain (21).

First podium for Rafal Majka at Tirreno-Adriatico. He took part in the Race of the Two Seas in 2012 and 2017 without making the top 10.





