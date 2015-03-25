Miguel Indurain Inducted Into The Giro d’Italia Hall of Fame

The Spaniard who won the Corsa Rosa in 1992 and 1993 after epic challenges joins the roll of honor alongside Merckx, Gimondi, Roche, Moser, Baldini and Hinault.





Milan 5 April 2018 - Miguel Indurain, known to so many cycling fans as “Miguelon” or ”The Navarro”, is a giant in the history of cycling. A supremely strong time trialist who built his most famous victories in stages against the clock, Indurain also knew how to defend himself in the mountains, winning the Giro d’Italia in 1992 and 1993 and five consecutive Tours de France. His Palmares also boasts an Individual Time Trial World Championship in 1995, the Individual Time Trial Olympic Gold Medal in Atlanta, 1996, and the Hour Record set in 1994.

The Corsa Rosa celebrates him today with his induction into the Giro d’Italia Hall of Fame - in the stunning scenery of the Teatro Gerolamo (Gerolamo Theater) in Milan, just a stone’s throw from the Duomo of Milan.





Illustration Credit: Riccardo Guasco

Miguel Indurain proudly accepted the acknowledgment: “I am highly honored to be part of this exclusive Giro d'Italia family. 25 years after my last victory in 1993, I am very pleased that the organizers have thought about me. I have always had a truly special relationship with Italy: the fans have always supported me and my sponsors during those years, apart from Banesto, were almost all Italian, such as Pinarello and Sidi.

“The stage of which I have the best memory is from the 1994 edition, Merano to Aprica, where I went in the breakaway with Pantani. After climbing Stelvio and Mortirolo I reached Marco on the first climb of the Aprica but I had a crisis on the Santa Cristina. I tried to claim the Maglia Rosa which was being worn by Berzin (who eventually won the Giro), I gave everything as I was trying to win the Giro. It was an intense stage, and a succession of unique emotions, even if I didn’t manage to conquer that edition of the Giro. This race thrives on passion every day, on every road. It's a great cycling party.”

Miguel Indurain with Andrea Monti, La Gazzetta dello Sport Director (left) and Mauro Vegni, Giro d'Italia Director (right)

Miguel Indurain made his debut in the Giro d’Italia with victory in 1992 and he repeated the success in 1993. In his third Giro (1994) he finished third behind Evgeni Berzin and Marco Pantani.

In 1992-1993 Indurain was the first rider to win two consecutive editions since Eddy Merckx (three in a row in 1972-1973-1974). After Indurain, no other rider has managed to win two consecutive editions of the Corsa Rosa.

Indurain was the first Spanish rider to win the Giro d'Italia. After him, only one other Spaniard has won the Corsa Rosa: Alberto Contador (2008, 2015).

With four time trial victories at the Giro d'Italia, Indurain is sixth in the all-time ranking for this special classification, after Francesco Moser (12), Eddy Merckx (7), Jacques Anquetil (6), Serhiy Honchar (5) and Knut Knudsen (5).