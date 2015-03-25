Michele Scarponi Death Investigation Closed

The investigation into the death of Astana rider Michele Scarponi has been forced to close.





Italian Police have been forced to close the case, which saw the former Giro D'Italia winner killed instantly by a Fiat Iveco truck after Giuseppe Giacconi, the driver who hit Scarponi on April 22 2017, died of a cancerous tumour on Sunday.





The 58 year old mason leaves behind a wife and daughter and will have his funeral today in the same church in Fillotran, a few metres from Scarponi's grave.





It is understood that after having told Italian Police that Giacconi did not see Scarponi due to the sunlight, he was watching a video on his phone.





Tirreno-Adriatico in March and at the Giro d’Italia in May.



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

The Tour Of The Alps at which Scarponi won a stage last year, are planning a tribute along with the

Source: DSG

