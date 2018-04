Michael Goolaerts has died from a cardiac arrest during the Paris-Roubaix race today.





The Veranda's Willems rider, who was 23, crashed and was airlifted to hospital. However, at 11.32 French time, his team announced that Goolaerts had sadly passed away due to the cardiac arrest he sustained.





The statement reads as follows:





:









MICHAEL GOOLAERTS RIP





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

