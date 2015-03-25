 

Meintjes African Rider Of The Year

20 December 2017 12:03
South African Louis Meinjtes has been named the African Rider Of The Year.

The UAE Team Emirates rider was the Trophee African Cyclist 2017 ahead of Rwanda's Joseph Areruya of Dimension Data for Qhubeka and Eritrea's Merhawi Kudus of Dimension Data.

Meintjes said about his award: " It's a huge honour.

"i am very thankful that I have the support of the people of the African continent. 

"I hope I can keep the African flag flying high in 2018."




KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

