Megzec Wins Veenendaal Veenendaal Classic

Orica Scott’s Luka Megzec has won the 32nd Veenendaal Veenendaal Classic.

This 1.1 category race in The Netherlands started and finished in Veenendaal and was over 195kms.

It was a race that saw twenty-five riders get clear in a break which was trimmed down to nine riders consisting of Sean De Bie, Victor Campenaerts, Grondahl Jansen, Van der Hoorn, De Bondt, Spengler, Tulner, Van Dalen and Reinhardt.

In the rain, the gap went out to three minutes but was down to 1.45 and then 1.15 with 43kms to go.

Orica Scott, Cannondale Drapac and Roompot all took turns on the front as the break dropped to Sean De Bie, Victor Campenaerts, Amund Grondahl Jansen, Taco van der Hoorn, Dries De Bondt and Lukas Spengler with 28kms left.

The gap fell to under a minute and with 12.5kms left, was down to seventeen seconds.

Spengler and Campenaerts were joined by Ryan Mullen of Cannondale Drapac for the last six kilometres. The European time trial champion dropped back and leaving Mullen and Spengler to duke it out.

A reduced bunch caught them with 1.4kms left and the mass sprint that many predicted was on.

Up came Luka Megzec of Orica Scott and he took the victory ahead of Wouter Wippert and Moreno Hoffland.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

