Megzec Takes Over Tour Of Slovenia Lead

Luka Megzec of Orica Scott has won the second stage of the Tour Of Slovenia.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett was in the lead for this stage which started and finished in the nation’s capital of Ljubijana and it was a stage that saw Vendrame, Vorobyev, Santaromita, Per, Salvador, Buchacek and Maltar in a lead group.

After 86.3kms, Andrea Vendrame took the points on the category three climb at Slivna before Bahrain-Merida's Konstantsin Siutsou crashed and was forced to abandon the race .

There was a number of crashes before the break was caught on a wet day with fifteen kilometres to go. There were more crashes, one of which saw the race leader and Mark Cavendish go down on the final corner.

Luca Megzec came up and took the win ahead of Roberto Ferrari to take over the lead of the race.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

