 

McLay To Ride Tour du Poitou Charantes

21 August 2017 10:26
British rider Dan McLay is to rider in the Tour du Poitou Charantes which starts on Tuesday.

Tour du Poitou Charantes has a 2.1 category and is part of UCI Europe Tour and since the first edition in 1987 the race has been organised annually and in 1991 was promoted to the professional level.

The 31st edition of Tour du Poitou Charantes features 658 kilometres distance packed in four stages. On the third racing day riders are to have a short team contest in the morning and an ITT in the evening, which plays a crucial role for the allocation of places in the overall classification. The altimetry of the remaining stages is mostly flat, thus sprinters have good chances to claim stage-wins and fight for the overall victory. 

McLay has been named in the Fortuneo Oscar team and will be looking for some good results in the sprints over the four stages. 






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

