McLay To Ride Tour De France Again

Dan McLay will compete in the Tour De France which starts on Saturday.

McLay, rode for French side Fortuneo Vital Concept in last year’s race and will compete in the 2017 edition which starts with a time trial in Dusseldorf.

Fortuneo Vital Concept’s team is as follows: Maxime Bouet, Brice Feillu, Elie Gesbert, Romain Hardy, Dan McLay, Laurent Pichon, Pierre-Luc Périchon,

Eduardo Sepulveda and Florian Vachon.

Sébastien Hinault – Directeur sportif said: “The choice was a complicated one.

“More than nine riders could claim a place on the Tour de France and we're leaving with a homogeneous team capable to shine on all terrains and compete on all stages.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

