McLay To Ride Halle Ingooigem

Leicester hailing Dan McLay has been named in the Fortuneo Vital Concept team for tomorrow's Halle Ingooigem race.





The race is the fifth in the Napoleon Cup Series in Belgium which sees ten races taking place over the cycling season and starts in Halle with a finish in Ingooigem after 201kms.





McLay is part of a six man team which includes Boris Vallée who will take part in his first race after being injured in a crash.





Twenty one teams will take part with WorldTour team's Lotto Soudal, FDJ, LottoNL-Jumbo and Quick Step entering alongside a Belgian national side which includes Jens Keukeleire and Edward Theuns.





There are no British teams in the race but Irish side An Post Chain Reaction will be riding and have named the English duo of Dan Gardner and Jakob Scott in their provisional starting list.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group













Source: DSG

