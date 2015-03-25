 

McLay To Ride Halle Ingooigem

20 June 2017 09:56
Leicester hailing Dan McLay has been named in the Fortuneo Vital Concept team for tomorrow's Halle Ingooigem race.

The race is the fifth in the Napoleon Cup Series in Belgium which sees ten races taking place over the cycling season and starts in Halle with a finish in Ingooigem after 201kms.

McLay is part of a six man team which includes Boris Vallée who will take part in his first race after being injured in a crash.

Twenty one teams will take part with WorldTour team's Lotto Soudal, FDJ, LottoNL-Jumbo and Quick Step entering alongside a Belgian national side which includes Jens Keukeleire and Edward Theuns.  

There are no British teams in the race but Irish side An Post Chain Reaction will be riding and have named the English duo of Dan Gardner and Jakob Scott in their provisional starting list.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



 

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.