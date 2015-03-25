McLay To Ride British Cycling Classic

British rider Dan McLay is to ride the Brussels Cycling Classic tomorrow.





A race which holds the highest UCI category and is on the UCI European Tour, Brussels Cycling Classic is one of the oldest cycling contests in the world.





Held first in 1893, the Belgian race known as Paris-Bruxelles, had a different calendar date and route. Brussels Cycling Classic got its current name in 2013 and since that the race has been held in the Belgian territory. This year it will be a 97th edition.





McLay, who will also ride the GP Fourmies on Sunday for Foruneo Oscar said: "I am very motivated and ready for Brussels and Fourmies,





"I hope that my legs will follow my head.





"This week in training, my knee ached a bit, but the shape should be there.





"On the Tour of Poitou and Brittany Classic, I felt good, so I hope it's smile me on racing this weekend. I stayed with a taste of too little in Poitou, and I want to do better."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

