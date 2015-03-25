 

McLay To Ride British Cycling Classic

01 September 2017 02:15
British rider Dan McLay is to ride the Brussels Cycling Classic tomorrow.

A race which holds the highest UCI category and is on the UCI European Tour, Brussels Cycling Classic is one of the oldest cycling contests in the world.

Held first in 1893, the Belgian race known as Paris-Bruxelles, had a different calendar date and route.  Brussels Cycling Classic got its current name in 2013 and since that the race has been held in the Belgian territory. This year it will be a 97th edition.

McLay, who will also ride the GP Fourmies on Sunday for Foruneo Oscar said: "I am very motivated and ready for Brussels and Fourmies,

"I hope that my legs will follow my head.

"This week in training, my knee ached a bit, but the shape should be there.

"On the Tour of Poitou and Brittany Classic, I felt good, so I hope it's smile me on racing this weekend. I stayed with a taste of too little in Poitou, and I want to do better."


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.