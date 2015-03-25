 

McLay Third In Belgium Tour Opener

24 May 2017 10:57
British rider Dan McLay finished third on the opening stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour.

156 riders from twenty teams took part in the opening stage which was from Lochristi to the seaside town of Knokke Heist and over 178.5kms.

Five riders in  Hansen (Aqua-Blue Sport , Vanbilsen (Cofidis), De Winter (Veranclassic), Van Goethem (Roompot) and Stevens (Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice) broke and were 3.50 ahead after 35kms of racing.

However, by the first sprint, they had been caught and Philippe Gilbert took the points with Vanbilsen taking the third sprint to put him in the green jersey.

Lasse Norman Hansen won all three of the nine seconds on offer at the Golden Kilometre with two each for Gilbert and Oliver Naesen but they were caught before the end and Direct Energie's Bryan Coquard  won in the sprint in 4.08.58 beating Lotto Soudal's Jens Debusschere and British rider Dan McLay of the Fortuneo Vital Concept team.

Martyn Irvine of Aqua Blue Sports was forced to abandon the race following a crash. Martyn suffered a hairline fracture of his right hip. He was treated at University Hospital Ghent having arrived there by race ambulance. He is now recovering at the team hotel and will travel back to Ireland tomorrow.


Irvine said: “I am very disappointed and I am sad to leave the race so early. The doctors have said to me that I should be recovered hopefully after five or six weeks of rest. I just want to thank the team, the medical staff on the race, the staff of University Hospital Gent and the many people who have sent me messages.”

   

Source: DSG

