McLay: Not My Best Sprint

British rider Dan McLay said that the sprint on stage two of the Tour De France was not for him.





McLay told his team's press office: "This isn't my best sprint, I got cramps in the final sprint, but the legs are there and I hope to find the opening for the next sprints.





"Florian and Maxime rolled me up and keep me at the front of the peloton. They did a lot of work.





"I think I can do much better, and I hope I can show it very quickly.





"Tomorrow, the finish is not for me, but Tuesday. This is the first 'real' step. There was a lot of people and noise on all the roads today. Without this atmosphere, this is not the Tour de France. "

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Picture copyright of CNS Sport.









Source: DSG

