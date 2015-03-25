 

McLay: Not My Best Sprint

03 July 2017 12:02
British rider Dan McLay said that the sprint on stage two of the Tour De France was not for him.

McLay told his team's press office: "This isn't my best sprint, I got cramps in the final sprint, but the legs are there and I hope to find the opening for the next sprints.

"Florian and Maxime rolled me up and keep me at the front of the peloton. They did a lot of work.

"I think I can do much better, and I hope I can show it very quickly.

"Tomorrow, the finish is not for me, but Tuesday. This is the first 'real' step. There was a lot of people and noise on all the roads today. Without this atmosphere, this is not the Tour de France.  "




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Picture copyright of CNS Sport.


Source: DSG

