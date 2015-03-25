 

McLay - I Could Only Finish Fifth

12 July 2017 07:49
Dan McLay was full of praise for his Fortuneo Oscar team mates after he finished fifth on stage eleven of the Tour De France 

McLay tweeted: Big thanks to the all the team, super job, @vachonflorian was incredible and @ElieGesbert did a huge turn after a big day yesterday! 

.All i could do was fith @marcelkittel was too strong and took some guys with him in the wheel. 2 chances left!




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.

Feature 10 things you should know about Johanna Konta

10 things you should know about Johanna Konta...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman to make the singles semi-finals at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.