McLay Happy To Finish The Season With A Win

Dan McLay has said that he is happy to finish the season on a winning note after he won the Eurometropole race in Belgium.





Speaking about his victory, McLay said: "I've found the recipe to win!





"I had some difficult times this year but I concluded the season as I had begun, by one win.





"I'm very happy to have raised his arms today.





"It was a difficult race which was hard from the beginning to the end.





"Thibault really well shielded me from the wind. I hung in on the last climb. I was in the red at the top but I was in a group where I could recover, I knew I had the power to win and I did.





"I'm happy to finish the season on this note."









