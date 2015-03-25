 

McLay Happy To Finish The Season With A Win

01 October 2017 09:23
Dan McLay has said that he is happy to finish the season on a winning note after he won the Eurometropole race in Belgium.

Speaking about his victory, McLay said: "I've found the recipe to win!

"I had some difficult times this year but I concluded the season as I had begun, by one win.

"I'm very happy to have raised his arms today.

"It was a difficult race which was hard from the beginning to the end.

"Thibault really well shielded me from the wind. I hung in on the last climb.  I was in the red at the top but I was in a group where I could recover, I knew I had the power to win and I did. 

"I'm happy to finish the season on this note."


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

