 

McLay Gutted To Be Out Of The Tour De France

19 July 2017 09:10
Fortuneo Oscar's British rider Dan McLay has admitted to being gutted after being forced to abandon the 104th Tour De France.

McLay, had been suffering from illness and fatique and had no choice but to call it a day on Stage Seventeen and said to his team's press office: "For a week, I've been struggling but today, there was nothing I could do.

"I've managed to achieve good sprints, but at the moment I don't have enough experience.

"I'm just sad to give up.

"I'll leave the bicycle aside for a few days but I will come back stronger and faster."








Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group.
Picture copyright of CNS Sport.

Source: DSG

