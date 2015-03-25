 

McLay: Disappointed Not To Have Contested The Sprint

04 July 2017 09:08
Fortuneo Oscar's Dan McLay has said that he was disappointed not to been involved in the final sprint at the end of the fourth stage of the Tour De France.

McLay, was held up in a crash and said to his team's press office: "I'm disappointed in not being able to contest the sprint.



"After the crash, there was small breaks but when the crash is in the last kilometre, it's impossible to go back.

"I feel good on the bike. There are still some opportunities so I keep morale and I keep trying.

"Tomorrow, it's not for me (laughs) but this isn't the worst mountain stage and two climbs shouldn't be "too" stressful."






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Pictures copyright of CNS Sport.

Source: DSG

