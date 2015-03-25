McLay Back For The Arctic Race Of Norway

British rider Dan McLay will be back riding at the Arctic Race Of Norway which starts this week.





The Fortuneo Oscar rider was forced to pull out of the Tour De France but is now fit again to race and said: "It's been hard to abandon the Tour, but I went at the end of my resources.





"I cut a little slack with the bike in the days that followed.





"Today, I'm aright.





"I've worked the sprints and my explosiveness is there but I don't know how my legs will respond after racing 180kms. They can be good or bad, let's cross our fingers for the first option."





The Arctic Race Of Norway starts on August 10th.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.