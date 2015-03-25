 

McEvoy Wins HSBC UK Grand Prix Series Title In Leicester

13 August 2017 01:43

Jonathan McEvoy of Madison Genesis has won the HSBC UK | Grand Prix Series title.

McEvoy was second going into the Leicester Castle Classic behind BIKE Channel Canyon’s Dexter Gardias and it was a race which saw Team Wiggins and Madison Genesis joining BIKE Channel Canyon on the front before five riders got away and were caught with seven more to go. 

Karol Domagalski of ONE Pro Cycling was one who attacked but all the breaks were dealt with and a good crowd saw a sprint finish with Madison Genesis' Conor Swift who got to the line first ahead of Jones and Latham.

McEvoy finished safely and he took the overall series title. 



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

